Amendment seeks to cap profit margins for firewood

[InTime News]

The Development and Investments Ministry tabled on Thursday an amendment designed to restrict excessive profits in the market for solid fuels, such as firewood, wood pellets, that are used for domestic heating.

This amendment calls for administrative measures that place a cap on gross profit margins of businesses in all parts of the supply chain for the sector and for the monitoring of supplies, requiring that companies operate at a profit margin that is the same as that before November 2021, when demand was high, but the geopolitical crisis caused by the war in Ukraine had not yet started. [AMNA]

