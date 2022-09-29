EuroMed Summit postponed as Spanish PM tests positive for Covid-19

The meeting of nine southern European Union countries in Alicante, Spain, on Friday has been postponed as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced he is still testing positive for Covid-19.

“Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was tested today and continues to be positive for Covid-19. Due to this, and for precautionary reasons, it was decided to postpone the summit,” stated an announcement released by the Spanish PM’s office, without giving any indication of a future date for the meeting.

Pedro Sanchez announced on Sunday that he had tested positive, a few days after returning from the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He has rescheduled a large part of his program, participating in several events via video conferencing.

The EuroMed group, or Med 9, was created in 2016 to enhance co-operation between the countries of southern Europe and is comprised of Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, and Croatia.