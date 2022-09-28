Civil Protection Minister updates US Ambassador on Evros situation

Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos met with the United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis on Wednesday and informed him of the situation on the Evros border with Turkey. The minister informed the ambassador of the measures being prepared by the Greek government including the ongoing “Akritas” plan.

The two men also discussed the further strengthening of the strategic co-operation between Greece and the United States in the crucial sector of police co-operation and security.