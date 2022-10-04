NEWS

PM discusses Turkey tensions in meeting with US House delegation

[Prime Minister's Office]

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed on Tuesday a visiting cross-party delegation of the United States House of Representatives, led by the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, on the continued tensions with Turkey, noting that Greece “will not accept an infringement of its sovereignty or sovereign rights.”

The prime minister spoke of “extreme and escalating aggressive rhetoric” from Turkey, which includes the questioning of Greek sovereignty on its islands, “which is unacceptable.”

He also reiterated that Greece’s positions are “based on international law, the law of the sea and the principles of good neighborliness” and reaffirmed the country’s firm position in favor of understanding and dialogue based on this framework.

Politics US Turkey

