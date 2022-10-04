NEWS

Turkish President Erdogan insists on inflammatory rhetoric

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued his use of inflammatory rhetoric on Tuesday.

“The prime minister of Greece asks for help from the United States. He is asking for help against who? Against Turkey. Whatever you do, we will always do what we must, and we are ready to do it,” said Erdogan.

“[Turkey] is a country that stands out for its economy, its defense, its military capabilities, as well as its position on humanitarian crises,” he added.

Turkey

