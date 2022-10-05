Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros

A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, flew over the islet of Kinaros in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 4.53 a.m. with the UAV flying at a height of 15,000 feet.

The UAV entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace.

Kinaros is part of the Dodecanese in the Eastern Aegean and is located west of Kalymnos and Leros and east of Amorgos.

The same islet was targeted by a Turkish drone overflight on September 30.