Borrell: EU set to reach agreement on new sanctions proposal on Wednesday

European Union governments are set to reach agreement on Wednesday on proposals for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

EU governments, grouped together as the Council, have been debating an eighth round of sanctions against Russia since last week.

“I trust that before the end of this plenary sitting we will have reached an agreement within the Council and the adoption of the joint proposal put forward by the Commission,” Borrell told the European Parliament on Wednesday. [Reuters]

EU Energy

