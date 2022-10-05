Turkish UAV flies again over Greek islets

A Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) entered Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan for a second time on Wednesday, violating Greek airspace.

The military drone flew over Mavra, two skerries east of the island of Amorgos and west of Kalymnos, at 5.44 p.m. at a height of 19,000 feet.

Just 40 minutes earlier, the same UAV had flown over the rock islet of Kalogeri at 19,000 feet.

The drone was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.