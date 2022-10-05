NEWS

Turkish UAV flies again over Greek islets

Turkish UAV flies again over Greek islets
File photo. [Shutterstock]

A Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) entered Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan for a second time on Wednesday, violating Greek airspace.

The military drone flew over Mavra, two skerries east of the island of Amorgos and west of Kalymnos, at 5.44 p.m. at a height of 19,000 feet.

Just 40 minutes earlier, the same UAV had flown over the rock islet of Kalogeri at 19,000 feet.

The drone was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.

 

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros

Sweden moves closer to NATO, lifts arms embargo on Turkey
NEWS

Sweden moves closer to NATO, lifts arms embargo on Turkey

Turkish UAV flies over islet of Kinaros
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over islet of Kinaros

Deputy defense minister visits military bases and observatories in eastern Aegean
NEWS

Deputy defense minister visits military bases and observatories in eastern Aegean

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros

Akar levels fresh accusations against ‘bad neighbor’ Greece
NEWS

Akar levels fresh accusations against ‘bad neighbor’ Greece