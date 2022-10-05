NEWS

Greece publishes video of migrants attacked by Turkish Coast Guard

[Screengrab of the video]

Greece on Wednesday published a video that appears to show officers of the Turkish Coast Guard hitting migrants and pushing their rubber boat away. 

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis, who posted the video on his Twitter account, said it shows the officers “violently pushing forward migrants to Greece, in violation of international law and the EU joint statement.”

He said the video was filmed by a refugee who was saved by Greece. “It is further proof of the instrumentalization of migration flows by Turkey,” he added. Mitarakis did not say where or when the incident occurred.

The video shows the migrant boat next to the Turkish vessel and migrants pleading with the officers to help them, who instead shout at them and use sticks to push them away.

Migration Turkey

