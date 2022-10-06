NEWS

EU countries draft plan for ‘gas price corridor’

EU countries draft plan for ‘gas price corridor’
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany. [Michael Probst/AP]

A group of countries including Poland, Italy and Greece have drafted a proposal for the European Union to introduce a “dynamic price corridor” for gas, in a bid to pull down high energy prices and soaring inflation.

“The corridor would apply to all wholesale transactions, not limited to import from specific jurisdictions and not limited to specific use of natural gas,” said a draft of the countries’ proposal, seen by Reuters.

EU country leaders will discuss whether and how to cap gas prices at a meeting in Prague on Friday. [Reuters]

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague
NEWS

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague

EU’s von der Leyen pitches gas price caps to EU leaders
NEWS

EU’s von der Leyen pitches gas price caps to EU leaders

Berlin: Greece ‘not bound’ by Turkey-Libya agreement
NEWS

Berlin: Greece ‘not bound’ by Turkey-Libya agreement

EU executive chief proposes temporary gas price cap
NEWS

EU executive chief proposes temporary gas price cap

Borrell: EU set to reach agreement on new sanctions proposal on Wednesday
NEWS

Borrell: EU set to reach agreement on new sanctions proposal on Wednesday

EU considering ‘flexibile’ gas price cap, energy chief says
NEWS

EU considering ‘flexibile’ gas price cap, energy chief says