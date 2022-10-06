Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds

Ferry passengers intending on travelling Thursday are advised to contact the local port authorities for possible changes in itineraries after departures from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio were suspended due to the stormy northerly winds in many sea areas.

According to the National Meteorological Service (EMY), the winds in the Aegean today are blowing from a northerly direction to force 6 to 8, reaching force 9 in some areas.

The winds are expected to ease Friday afternoon.