Erdogan even more ‘isolated’ after Prague, say Greek diplomatic sources

Greek diplomatic sources have reacted to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s controversial remarks against Greece at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, saying that his menacing rhetoric left the Turkish President “even more isolated” from the international community.

Speaking during a dinner for the leaders of the new club of nations late Thursday, Erdogan in breach of protocol criticized European Union policy on Turkey, while launching an attack on Greece.

Mitsotakis immediately responded that Turkey must stop questioning the sovereignty of Greece’s Aegean islands, the same sources said.

“Greece does not engage in provocations. But when provoked, it will respond, as Mitsotakis did during the leaders’ dinner. Everyone saw the exchange. Erdogan left the summit more isolated than before,” they said.

