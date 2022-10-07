Tsipras calls for EU sanctions to keep Turkish aggression in check

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has urged the European Union to prepare sanctions against Turkey over its escalating challenges to Greek sovereignty.

Speaking during a meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in Prague on Thursday, Tsipras said actions, not words, are needed from the bloc to keep Turkish aggression in check

“Sanctions should be activated if Turkey violates Greece’s sovereignty and sovereign rights,” he said.

His comments came as Erdogan Thursday again warned Greece that “we may suddenly arrive in the middle of the night.”