Athens urges Ankara to return to talks to resolve differences

A day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a thinly-veiled threat to take military action against Greece, Athens on Friday urged Ankara to return to talks to resolve differences.

“Rather than create tensions, [Turkey] must enter into an understanding and a dialogue [with Greece] without provocations and extremist rhetoric, as the leaders of responsible countries do,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou told a press briefing.

In a press conference at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community in Prague on Thursday, Erdogan said “We have nothing to discuss with Greece,” accusing Athens of basing its policy on “lies.”

The Turkish strongman also said Athens understood Ankara’s repeated warning that “we may suddenly arrive one night.” 

 

