NEWS

Opposition parties slam gov’t over debate on wiretap probe

Opposition parties slam gov’t over debate on wiretap probe
[EPA]

The government came under opposition fire again on Friday over its handling of the phone-tapping affair, this time over the rules governing a discussion at Parliament’s plenary session about the findings of a House committee tasked with investigating the tapping by the National Intelligence Service of PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis’ cellphone.

Sources have indicated that the government plans to cite national security in a petition to Parliament’s bureau to keep the discussion confidential, as it did for the proceedings of the special investigative committee.

Main opposition SYRIZA slammed the suggestion as an “extreme and unprecedented ploy to gag Greek lawmakers,” while PASOK also accused the ruling conservatives of trying to “bury” the issue “once and for all.”

Also speaking of a “deliberate ploy,” the Greek Communist Party said it plans to publish its conclusions from the inquiry.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations
NEWS

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations

Tsipras calls for EU sanctions to keep Turkish aggression in check
NEWS

Tsipras calls for EU sanctions to keep Turkish aggression in check

Erdogan says nothing to discuss with Greece
NEWS

Erdogan says nothing to discuss with Greece

PM says EU needs to counter gas market manipulation
NEWS

PM says EU needs to counter gas market manipulation

PASOK calls in young experts to help shape party platform
NEWS

PASOK calls in young experts to help shape party platform

Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold
NEWS

Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold