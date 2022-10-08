Opposition parties slam gov’t over debate on wiretap probe

The government came under opposition fire again on Friday over its handling of the phone-tapping affair, this time over the rules governing a discussion at Parliament’s plenary session about the findings of a House committee tasked with investigating the tapping by the National Intelligence Service of PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis’ cellphone.

Sources have indicated that the government plans to cite national security in a petition to Parliament’s bureau to keep the discussion confidential, as it did for the proceedings of the special investigative committee.

Main opposition SYRIZA slammed the suggestion as an “extreme and unprecedented ploy to gag Greek lawmakers,” while PASOK also accused the ruling conservatives of trying to “bury” the issue “once and for all.”

Also speaking of a “deliberate ploy,” the Greek Communist Party said it plans to publish its conclusions from the inquiry.