Elderly man picks up tab, kills self

A 90-year-old man killed himself Tuesday, hours after picking up the tab for all the patrons at a cafe in the village of Palaiochori Dorieon, according to local media. The man was living alone in the village, which is part of the Amfiklia municipality in Central Greece.

On Tuesday morning, he went to the village cafe and, after paying everyone’s bill, asked the patrons as he was leaving whether they would attend his funeral. Everyone thought he was joking and some teased him, media reported. After he went to his house, he called relatives, also inviting them to his funeral. He then turned his hunting rifle on himself.

Police arrived soon after and are investigating the motives for the suicide.

