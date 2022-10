Two Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicles entered the Athens Flight Information Region without submitting flight plans on Sunday.

Specifically, one UAV flew over the islet of Kinaros at 2.26 a.m. at a height of 19,000 feet, and a second flew over the islet of Trianisia, near the island of Astypalaia, at 12.06 p.m. at a height of 19,000 feet.

Both drones were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement