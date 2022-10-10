Mitsotakis: Greece is ‘model’ for building infrastructure in respect for heritage

Greece has created a “model” that shows how infrastructure can be built while also highlighting cultural heritage, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday at the opening of three new metro stations in Piraeus.

Mitsotakis pointed out that the extension of the metro line to Piraeus connects the country’s largest port with the country’s largest airport in 55 minutes, and the centers of Piraeus and Athens in just 20 minutes.

“This project is just one proof of the great emphasis we place on large infrastructure projects, which are largely financed by European funds. Europe always stands by the side of our country not only through the National Strategic Reference Framework but also through the Recovery Fund,” he said.

He noted the “very important work done by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Attiko Metro … We have created a model in how such projects can be constructed while highlighting cultural heritage.”

At the same time, he announced that the Thessaloniki metro will be inaugurated by the end of 2023 or early 2024, with the full operation of five stations that will also act as museums exhibiting the antiquities found there, the most emblematic of which will be the station on Venizelou.

Talking about the importance of fixed-rail transport, he said that “there can be no sustainable development, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and citizen-friendly interventions without their significant expansion.” He also said that “the Attica region will become unlivable if we do not implement line 4 and the extensions of line 2,” adding that “we are sure that in seven to eight years, line 4 will be delivered for use.”

Mitsotakis underlined that as soon as line 4 and the other extensions are completed, more than 1 million citizens and visitors will use the metro every day. [AMNA]