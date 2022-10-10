NEWS

Alleged child rapist and pimp given until Wednesday to testify

[InTime News]

A 53-year-old shopkeeper accused of repeatedly raping and pimping a 12-year-old girl has been given until noon on Wednesday to testify on the charges after appearing before an investigating magistrate.

The accused, whose name has not been made public but who has been identified by the media, allegedly raped the girl several times and also arranged for 213 men, whom he met online, to sexually abuse her.

A 43-year-old man, said to have paid to abuse the child, also stands accused of raping her.

The authorities are now seeking to establish the identities of the others involved in the child abuse ring.

