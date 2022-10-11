Two migrants drown trying to reach Greece

The bodies of two migrants aged about 30 years old were found floating in the sea off the eastern coast of Kos on Tuesday morning.

Authorities believe that the two men tried to swim from the Turkish coast to a Greek island as they wore swimming equipment.

A Greek Navy ship located one of the bodies and notified the port authority on Kos who dispatched a coast guard vessel to the area. During their search operation, they found the second body.

The hospital in Kos confirmed their deaths.