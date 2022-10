Local residents stand on a cliff as they look out at floating debris and bodies after a sailboat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off the island of Kythira, southern Greece, on Thursday, [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Authorities on Kythira recovered the body of a woman from the sea on Tuesday, bringing to nine the number of victims of Thursday’s migrant shipwreck off the island.

Underwater divers and coast guard units have focused the search effort around a rugged cove on the island, where the sailboat smashed into rocks and broke up, leaving bodies floating in the wreckage.

Eighty people (55 men, 7 women, 17 boys, 1 girl) were rescued.