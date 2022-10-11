NEWS

Police refutes claims it delayed over case of minor abuse

[InTime News]

The Hellenic Police has refuted claims shared by Greece’s news media that it delayed in responding in the case of the 53-year-old shopkeeper accused of repeatedly raping and pimping out a 12-year-old girl.

“Reports of police delay shared by television news and websites do not respond to reality,” it stated in an announcement in which it described the detailed process that led to the arrest of the 53-year-old.

According to the police, the man was arrested the same day that the parents went to their local station to accuse him.  

