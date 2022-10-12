NEWS

Eleven arrested in Crete for involvement in drug trafficking ring

Eleven people have been arrested while 12 more have been identified in connection to a drug trafficking ring that operated in Crete, a local police chief said on Wednesday.

Presenting the case to reporters, the head of Iraklio Police Directorate, Brigadier General Nikos Spyridakis, and the head of the city’s Security Directorate, George Vardakis, said five people are believed to be the core members of the criminal ring, while the leader is incarcerated in Chania.

Four members were active in the cultivation and sale of cannabis in the towns of Rethymno, Iraklio and Lasithi.

Spyridakis said the case is important because authorities were able to identify and smash the entire network of the operation, from cultivation to trafficking.

