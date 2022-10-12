Mother of 12-year-old rape victim arrested

The 38-year-old mother of a 12-year-old girl who was raped and pimped by a man who is also in custody was arrested on Wednesday afternoon as evidence emerged in the ongoing investigation linking her to the sexual abuse and exploitation of her daughter.

The woman is being held at the General Police Directorate of Attica on the charge of aggravated pimping, state-run news agency AMNA reported.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old shopkeeper Elias Michos, who is accused of repeatedly raping and pimping out the girl, and 42-year-old Giannis Sofianidis, accused of being among the men who sexually abused the minor, were led to jail after testifying before an investigative magistrate.

The two men reportedly denied raping the child but admitted having “sexual relations.”

Apart from rape and pimping, the shopkeeper is facing charges of human trafficking and illegal weapons possession. According to the case file, he allegedly raped the girl several times between April and August and also arranged for 213 men, whom he met online, to sexually abuse her.

Based on police evidence so far, the suspect abused, photographed and recorded the girl inside his shop. He then uploaded the material on porn websites through fake profiles he had created.

On Tuesday, police revealed the men’s identities with the permission of a prosecutor to urge anyone with information on the case to come forward.