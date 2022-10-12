NEWS

Investigation into accounts of alleged child rapist and pimp

Investigation into accounts of alleged child rapist and pimp
[InTime News]

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has opened an investigation into the bank accounts of the 53-year-old man accused of raping and pimping a 12-year-old girl.

The investigation, which is being overseen by the president of the authority, former Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Charalambos Vourliotis, also extends to the accounts of the girl and her mother, who was arrested on Wednesday as evidence emerged in the ongoing investigation linking her to the sexual abuse and exploitation of her daughter. [AMNA]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe likely entering another Covid wave, say WHO and ECDC
NEWS

Europe likely entering another Covid wave, say WHO and ECDC

Eleven arrested in Crete for involvement in drug trafficking ring
NEWS

Eleven arrested in Crete for involvement in drug trafficking ring

EU Commission recommends Bosnia become candidate member
NEWS

EU Commission recommends Bosnia become candidate member

Mother of 12-year-old rape victim arrested
NEWS

Mother of 12-year-old rape victim arrested

EU blasts Turkey over Greek airspace violations, threats in enlargement report 
NEWS

EU blasts Turkey over Greek airspace violations, threats in enlargement report 

KYSEA discusses Turkey, Evros border wall, arms procurement
NEWS

KYSEA discusses Turkey, Evros border wall, arms procurement