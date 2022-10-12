Investigation into accounts of alleged child rapist and pimp

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has opened an investigation into the bank accounts of the 53-year-old man accused of raping and pimping a 12-year-old girl.

The investigation, which is being overseen by the president of the authority, former Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Charalambos Vourliotis, also extends to the accounts of the girl and her mother, who was arrested on Wednesday as evidence emerged in the ongoing investigation linking her to the sexual abuse and exploitation of her daughter. [AMNA]