KYSEA discusses Turkey, Evros border wall, arms procurement

Greece’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, KYSEA, discussed Turkey, the approval and implementation of arms procurement, and the border control of Evros on Wednesday in a scheduled meeting at the Maximos Mansion.

Commenting on the issues discussed, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou told journalists Greece is dealing with Turkey’s behavior “with calmness and determination.”

The meeting, presided by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, also discussed the upgrade of systems used by the Armed Forces and the Coast Guard.

