Defense Minister meets with NATO Secretary General

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday, on the side-lines of a summit meeting of alliance defense ministers. The meeting between the two men lasted for 22 minutes and they discussed issues of security and peace.

According to government sources, the Greek minister emphasized Greece’s contributions to the war in Ukraine and condemned all revisionism that destabilizes Europe.

As for a meeting between Panagiotopoulos and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, sources indicate that there is no intent for this to materialize on the Turkish side, but the Greek side has not confirmed it.

