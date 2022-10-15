NEWS

Covid-19 pandemic is subsiding, expert says

Covid-19 pandemic is subsiding, expert says

The emergency phase of the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to subside, according Professor of Pathology and Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras on Saturday during a scientific conference on the “Epidemics-Pandemics that Have Shaken Humanity” at Iaso Hospital in northern Athens.

“The pandemic is not over, as the EU points out, but light is appearing on the horizon, according to the World Health Organization,” he said.

However, Tsiodras noted that with the onset of the winter season, the flu must also be taken into account, although simultaneous infection is unlikely. He stressed it has also been observed that where coronavirus circulates in huge numbers, it wipes out the flu.

Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe likely entering another Covid wave, say WHO and ECDC
NEWS

Europe likely entering another Covid wave, say WHO and ECDC

Covid-19 deaths rose 24% last week
NEWS

Covid-19 deaths rose 24% last week

Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start
NEWS

Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health
NEWS

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health

Coronavirus infections rose 22% between Sep 26-Oct 2
NEWS

Coronavirus infections rose 22% between Sep 26-Oct 2

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts
NEWS

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts