Covid-19 pandemic is subsiding, expert says

The emergency phase of the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to subside, according Professor of Pathology and Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras on Saturday during a scientific conference on the “Epidemics-Pandemics that Have Shaken Humanity” at Iaso Hospital in northern Athens.

“The pandemic is not over, as the EU points out, but light is appearing on the horizon, according to the World Health Organization,” he said.

However, Tsiodras noted that with the onset of the winter season, the flu must also be taken into account, although simultaneous infection is unlikely. He stressed it has also been observed that where coronavirus circulates in huge numbers, it wipes out the flu.