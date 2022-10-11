Covid-19 deaths rose 24% last week

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 24% in the week of October 3-9, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

EODY recorded 109 deaths, or 10 deaths per 1 mln people, bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 33,313.

Health authorities also confirmed 51,184 new SARS-CoV-2 cases which is equivalent to 4,906 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -7%). The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,026,494.

A total of 1,102 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of October 3-9 (157 patients on a weekly average, 3% compared to the previous week), while 62 hospital patients were on ventilators on October 9.

[AMNA]