Coronavirus infections rose 22% between Sep 26-Oct 2

Pedestrians, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk at Monastiraki square, Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 [Michael Varaklas/AP]

Greece confirmed 54,649 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of September 26-October 2, which represents a weekly jump of 22%, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,238 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people, with 25% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,975,067.

There were also 85 deaths from Covid-19, or 8 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -15%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 33,200. 

EODY said 66 hospital patients were on ventilators on October 2.

A total of 1,073 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of September 26-October 2 (153 patients on a weekly average, 31% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 858 (123 as weekly average, or 20% compared to previous week).

[AMNA]

Coronavirus

