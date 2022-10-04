Coronavirus infections rose 22% between Sep 26-Oct 2
Greece confirmed 54,649 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of September 26-October 2, which represents a weekly jump of 22%, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.
This is equivalent to 5,238 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people, with 25% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,975,067.
There were also 85 deaths from Covid-19, or 8 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -15%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 33,200.
EODY said 66 hospital patients were on ventilators on October 2.
A total of 1,073 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of September 26-October 2 (153 patients on a weekly average, 31% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 858 (123 as weekly average, or 20% compared to previous week).
