A protest march on Saturday in the Athens district of Sepolia outside the shop of a man charged with raping and pimping a 12-year-old girl ended in clashes between some demonstrators and police.

Demonstrators wrote slogans and threw paint at the facade of the supermarket owned by Ilias Michou.

A van used by the shop was also damaged.

Police said they responded by firing teargas after Molotov cocktails were thrown at them.