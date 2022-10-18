NEWS

Greece reiterates call on citizens to leave Ukraine, avoid trips to country

Greece reiterates call on citizens to leave Ukraine, avoid trips to country
[InTime News]

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reiterated its call on Greek citizens to avoid any travel to Ukraine and urged those who are still in the country to leave immediately. 

The warning comes after a new wave of Russian air attacks hit several locations in the country, including key energy infrastructure north of Kyiv. 

“As the security situation in Ukraine continues to be fluid and precarious, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that what is stated in its announcements from February 14 and 22, 2022, continues to apply,” the ministry said in a press release, referring to previous calls on citizens to evacuate Ukraine.

The ministry continues to “strongly discourage all travel to the entire territory of Ukraine,” and recommended that Greek citizens who have not already departed,” immediately report their contact details to the Greek Embassy in Kyiv” which continues to operate with “the minimum necessary staff.”

 

 

Diplomacy Ukraine War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Mariupol evacuations
NEWS

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Mariupol evacuations

EU plans to counter Russia with food diplomacy in North Africa, Balkans
NEWS

EU plans to counter Russia with food diplomacy in North Africa, Balkans

Russia: Athens’ expulsion of Russian diplomats a ‘hostile move’
NEWS

Russia: Athens’ expulsion of Russian diplomats a ‘hostile move’

Nuland: Russians must access the truth on Ukraine
NEWS

Nuland: Russians must access the truth on Ukraine

PM ‘appalled’ at crimes against Ukrainian civilians
NEWS

PM ‘appalled’ at crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Dendias to visit Odessa Sunday
NEWS

Dendias to visit Odessa Sunday