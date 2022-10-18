Greece reiterates call on citizens to leave Ukraine, avoid trips to country

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reiterated its call on Greek citizens to avoid any travel to Ukraine and urged those who are still in the country to leave immediately.

The warning comes after a new wave of Russian air attacks hit several locations in the country, including key energy infrastructure north of Kyiv.

“As the security situation in Ukraine continues to be fluid and precarious, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that what is stated in its announcements from February 14 and 22, 2022, continues to apply,” the ministry said in a press release, referring to previous calls on citizens to evacuate Ukraine.

The ministry continues to “strongly discourage all travel to the entire territory of Ukraine,” and recommended that Greek citizens who have not already departed,” immediately report their contact details to the Greek Embassy in Kyiv” which continues to operate with “the minimum necessary staff.”