NEWS

One dies, two trapped in Imerys bauxite mine cave-in

One man died and two others were trapped on Wednesday after the cave-in of a tunnel near the central entrance of the bauxite mines of French manufacturing and minerals group Imerys, in the region of Fokida, central Greece.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred in tunnel 617 of the mine when, for unknown reasons, a rock detached and fell on a four-wheel-drive vehicle, about one kilometer from the gallery’s entrance, killing one man and trapping two others. The victim was identified as a 45-year-old who was in the vehicle inspecting the tunnel. The other two workers said they were unharmed.

Workers and machinery are trying to remove the soil that has blocked the tunnel and reach the trapped men.

The bauxite mines are near the village Varyiani, on the 51st km of the road linking the town of Lamia with Amfissa.

[AMNA]

 

Accident Industry

