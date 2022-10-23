Memorial service for Fofi Gennimata held in Athens First Cemetery

A memorial service to commemorate one year since the death of KINAL – PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata on October 25, 2021, was held on Sunday in the Agioi Theodoroi church located on the grounds of Athens’ First Cemetery.

“It has already been a year since the tragic loss of our President, Fofi Gennimata. Her absence is greatly felt by her family, parliamentary life, and our party,” said PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, adding that “her legacy remains a compass for PASOK, an autonomous path for policies that will always center on people.”

Among those attending were former PASOK Prime Minister George Papandreou, and other prominent party members including Kostas Skandalidis, Michalis Katrinis, Andreas Loverdos, Pavlos Christidis, and Manolis Christodoulakis.