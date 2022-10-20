NEWS

Greek-French agreement to prevent double taxation ratified in parliament

[InTime News]

The draft law of the finance ministry entitled “Ratification of the agreement between the Hellenic Republic and the French Republic to eliminate double taxation in relation to income tax and the prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance” was ratified on Thursday by the parliament plenum.

Ruling New Democracy (ND) and the opposition parties SYRIZA and PASOK-KINAL voted in favour of the draft law. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and MeRA25 voted against. Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution) voted ‘present’. [AMNA]

