Shots fired at house of vehicular manslaughter suspect

Unidentified assailants shot at the house of a 28-year-old in Imathia on Monday who was identified as the primary suspect in the vehicular manslaughter of a 15-year-old girl, that also left her 11-year-old sister and their mother seriously injured on Friday night.

According to the police report, the shooting occurred at approximately 1.30 a.m. and no injuries were sustained as a result, but there were minor damages to the house recorded. The house was reportedly empty, while the suspects shot at it with hunting rifles aboard two cars. The police did not find any shells on scene.