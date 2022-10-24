NEWS

Shots fired at house of vehicular manslaughter suspect

Shots fired at house of vehicular manslaughter suspect

Unidentified assailants shot at the house of a 28-year-old in Imathia on Monday who was identified as the primary suspect in the vehicular manslaughter of a 15-year-old girl, that also left her 11-year-old sister and their mother seriously injured on Friday night.

According to the police report, the shooting occurred at approximately 1.30 a.m. and no injuries were sustained as a result, but there were minor damages to the house recorded. The house was reportedly empty, while the suspects shot at it with hunting rifles aboard two cars. The police did not find any shells on scene.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Action plan drafted to protect children
NEWS

Action plan drafted to protect children

Explosive device goes off in apartment block of main suspect in Kolonos case
NEWS

Explosive device goes off in apartment block of main suspect in Kolonos case

Robberies significantly reduced, police reports
NEWS

Robberies significantly reduced, police reports

Woman attacks ex-husband with acid
NEWS

Woman attacks ex-husband with acid

Man to appear before magistrate on assault and sexual abuse charges
NEWS

Man to appear before magistrate on assault and sexual abuse charges

Socialist chief slams ‘unacceptable’ media coverage of child rape, pimping case
NEWS

Socialist chief slams ‘unacceptable’ media coverage of child rape, pimping case