Socialist chief slams ‘unacceptable’ media coverage of child rape, pimping case

Nikos Androulakis, the president of PASOK-Movement for Change, has taken aim at the media coverage of the case involving the rape and pimping of a 12-year-old girl in Athens. 

Speaking at the Olympia Forum, he expressed his dismay at the way some media and certain political parties have approached cases of abuse. 

“They [the media] exploit them as communication tools, even using extracts from the testimonies of the minor and the child psychologist. This shows a devaluation in the quality of journalism, public discourse and public behavior. It is unacceptable,” he said, while also taking a swipe at the attitude of certain political parties, without naming them.

