Robberies significantly reduced, police reports

There was a 33.4% to 41% reduction in the number of robberies committed in Greece in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the period from 2015 to 2019, according to data released by the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

Similarly, when compared to figures relating to the first nine months of each year from 2015 to 2019, theft-burglaries dropped from between 7.9% to 16.8% while theft of motor vehicles decreased from 16.2% to 51.9%.

The announcement stated that the assessment of the data should exclude the period 2020-2021 due to the restrictive measures imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.