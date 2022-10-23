NEWS

Robberies significantly reduced, police reports

Robberies significantly reduced, police reports
[InTime News]

There was a 33.4% to 41% reduction in the number of robberies committed in Greece in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the period from 2015 to 2019, according to data released by the Hellenic Police (ELAS). 

Similarly, when compared to figures relating to the first nine months of each year from 2015 to 2019, theft-burglaries dropped from between 7.9% to 16.8% while theft of motor vehicles decreased from 16.2% to 51.9%. 

The announcement stated that the assessment of the data should exclude the period 2020-2021 due to the restrictive measures imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman attacks ex-husband with acid
NEWS

Woman attacks ex-husband with acid

Man to appear before magistrate on assault and sexual abuse charges
NEWS

Man to appear before magistrate on assault and sexual abuse charges

Socialist chief slams ‘unacceptable’ media coverage of child rape, pimping case
NEWS

Socialist chief slams ‘unacceptable’ media coverage of child rape, pimping case

Crackdown on crime a top government priority
NEWS

Crackdown on crime a top government priority

Man in Katerini arrested for rape of young girl
NEWS

Man in Katerini arrested for rape of young girl

Hooligan murder trial to be held on January 18
ALKIS KAMBANOS

Hooligan murder trial to be held on January 18