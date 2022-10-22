Woman attacks ex-husband with acid

A man was attacked with caustic liquid by his estranged wife in Iraklio on the island of Crete, local media reported on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the 36-year-old was meeting with his 38-year-old estranged wife in a hotel in the city when the incident occurred.

It was not clear what the reasons were for the attack and under what circumstances she threw the acid at him.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning and the 36-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were looking for the estranged wife.