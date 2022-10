Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the Acropolis on Thursday morning. The two men are then expected to return to the Maximos Mansion by 11 a.m. for a meeting.

The two leaders are expected to give a joint press conference after their meeting, as well as host a Q&A session with attending journalists.

Finally, there will be an expanded business lunch with members of both delegations attending.