Scholz kicks off Athens visit with Acropolis tour

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stand and talk on the ancient Parthenon Temple at the Acropolis hill during a visit, in Athens, Thursday. Scholz is in Athens on a two-day official visit. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who arrived in Athens on Wednesday evening, visited the Acropolis on Thursday morning. 

The two leaders are expected to return to the Maximos Mansion by 11 a.m. for a meeting. They will give a joint press conference after their meeting, as well as host a Q&A session with attending journalists. 

Finally, there will be an expanded business lunch with members of both delegations attending. 

Arms, Greek-Turkish tensions and the energy issue will be the focus of the German chancellor’s visit. 

For Berlin, the tank swap deal (Greece sending 40 Soviet-style old BMP-1s to Ukraine in exchange for 40 German Marder tanks) is particularly important. 

The German government has also concluded similar agreements (Ringtausch) with the Czech Republic and Poland.

