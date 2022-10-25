NEWS

Mitsotakis expels New Democracy MP

Grevena MP Andreas Patsis [InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday expelled an MP from his ruling New Democracy parliamentary group.

According to a party announcement, Grevena MP Andreas Patsis was expelled because “his explanations regarding his professional activities were judged to be inadequate” and to be “incompatible with the holding of a seat as member of parliament and with New Democracy’s values.”

Consequently, it added, Mitsotakis expelled him ND’s parliamentary group, leaving it with 156 MPs in the 300-member chamber. 

Patsis’ expulsion from New Democracy’s parliamentary group comes after allegations that he was involved in the purchase of bad loans from banks.

Commenting on his expulsion, Patsis said he would continue to sit as an independent MP.

The CEO of Hellenic Post (ELTA), Giorgos Konstantopoulos, also announced his resignation for “moral reasons” related to Patsis’ activities.

ELTA had engaged international firm DLA Piper, of which Patsis is the legal representative in Greece, for legal advice regarding European matters.

