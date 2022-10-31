Dutch royals pay state visit to Greece

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will be paying a state visit to Greece from Monday until Wednesday, at the invitation of President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The Dutch royals, who are to kick off their visit with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Athens’ Syntagma Square, are accompanied by Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, Migration Minister Eric van der Burg and State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport Maarten van Ooijen.

The visit, which has twice been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic will focus on issues including cooperation on innovation, sustainability, migration and human rights, and the countries’ partnership within the European Union.