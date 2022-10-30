NEWS

Mitsotakis to visit Lithuania, Estonia

[Yannis Liakos/INTIME]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Lithuania and Estonia on Monday and Tuesday, the government has announced.

Mitsotakis will depart Athens early Monday for Vilnius and, at noon, will meet with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte. The two will be joined at some point by other officials from both countries.

After the meeting, shortly before 1 p.m., Mitsotakis and Simonyte will make statements to the media and answer questions. This will be followed by a working lunch.

At 2:40 p.m., Mitsotakis will meet with Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nauseda, and then visit the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence.

Finally, Mitsotakis will give an interview to state TV LRT.

Mitsotakis will depart later Monday for Tallinn, where, at 8 p.m., he will attend a dinner hosted by Estonian President Alar Karis.

On Tuesday morning, after touring the Estonian capital’s old center, Mitsotakis will meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Shortly after noon, the two will make statements to the media and take questions. Aworking lunch will follow.

Finally, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mitsotakis will meet with Parliament Speaker Juri Ratas.

Diplomacy

