Foreign Ministry releases statement in solidarity with S. Korea
The Greek Foreign Ministry released a statement on social media on Sunday to express its solidarity with the people of South Korea following news of the deadly crush that left 153 dead in Seoul.
“Profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of lives yesterday in Seoul. Our thoughts go out to the victims’ families & loved ones. We wish a swift recovery to the injured & extend our solidarity to the Government of the Republic of Korea,” it stated.