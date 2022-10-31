NEWS

Greece’s Mitsotakis congratulates Lula on winning Brazil election

[AP]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning Brazil’s runoff election for president, saying in a tweet Monday that Brazil has a “vital role to play” in dealing with major global challenges including climate protection.

“Congratulations Lula on your victory in Brazil’s elections. Brazil has a vital role to play in addressing the global challenges we face, especially when it comes to climate change, food security and trade. I wish you every success in your new duties,” Mitsotakis said.

