Greece’s Mitsotakis congratulates Lula on winning Brazil election

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning Brazil’s runoff election for president, saying in a tweet Monday that Brazil has a “vital role to play” in dealing with major global challenges including climate protection.

