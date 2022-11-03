NEWS

Probe ordered into disgraced MP’s business activities

The head of the Financial Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday ordered an investigation into the business activities of lawmaker Andreas Patsis, who was recently booted from ruling New Democracy’s parliamentary group over discrepancies in his provenance of wealth declaration.

The inquiry will be looking for evidence of tax evasion, money laundering or other crimes in any companies that Patsis or close relatives of his may have been involved in. 

The order has already been sent to the Finance Ministry’s Directorate of Economic Crime Investigation for an initial probe into Patsis’ financial activities. 

In the meantime, the findings of the parliamentary committee that looked into the contested provenance of wealth declaration, or “pothen esches”  a formal document listing sources of income and assets that is submitted to auditing authorities every year by politicians, journalists and other public figures  will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

