Anti-Money Laundering Authority orders freezing of Trangas estate

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has ordered the freezing of the estate of the late journalist and publisher Giorgos Trangas, deeming it to be the product of criminal activity.

The measure extends to all the assets and bank accounts of Trangas, who died in an Athens hospital last December after being admitted with serious symptoms of Covid-19.

The move comes after the completion a 60-page report on how Trangas acquired the assets, which are located in Greece and abroad.

The report has been sent to the financial prosecutor’s office.

As the estate is now deemed to have been amassed due to criminal activity, Trangas’ heirs may not claim the estate, which will now be the subject of money-laundering charges.

Regarded as one of Greece’s more influential and controversial populist voices, with numerous shows on television and radio, the one-time publisher and founder of the small Free People party had been a vocal proponent of the anti-vaccination movement. [AMNA]