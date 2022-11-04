NEWS

Confirmed dead from migrant shipwreck rises to 23

The number of confirmed deaths after the sinking of a migrant boat at sea near Cape Kafireas rose to 23 on Friday, following the recovery of another body from the site of the shipwreck.

According to the 12 survivors, the boat was carrying 68 migrants when it capsized between the islands of Andros and Evia in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two of those rescued are alleged to be the traffickers and have been arrested.

Five children were among the 23 people confirmed dead in the sinking of the sailboat.

The search-and-rescue operation continues. [AMNA, AP]

 

Migration

