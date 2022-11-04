NEWS

One dead in single-vehicle collision

One dead in single-vehicle collision

Traffic police Fthiotida, Central Greece, are investigating the causes of a single-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a driver on the Athens-Lamia national highway.

A passenger in the car she was driving was left seriously injured from the crash, which occurred near the town of Loggos.

Initial reports say the driver lost control of her car, which, after initially hitting the concrete barrier, overturned.

Passing motorists rushed to help the two women and alerted firefighters and the police. [AMNA]

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Toddler dies in fall from balcony
NEWS

Toddler dies in fall from balcony

One woman dies after rockfall on Crete
NEWS

One woman dies after rockfall on Crete

‘Huge rock’ crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one
NEWS

‘Huge rock’ crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one

One dead after motorcycles collide on Crete
NEWS

One dead after motorcycles collide on Crete

Rescue teams locate missing policeman’s body
NEWS

Rescue teams locate missing policeman’s body

Two dead in motorway collision
NEWS

Two dead in motorway collision