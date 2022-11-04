One dead in single-vehicle collision

Traffic police Fthiotida, Central Greece, are investigating the causes of a single-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a driver on the Athens-Lamia national highway.

A passenger in the car she was driving was left seriously injured from the crash, which occurred near the town of Loggos.

Initial reports say the driver lost control of her car, which, after initially hitting the concrete barrier, overturned.

Passing motorists rushed to help the two women and alerted firefighters and the police. [AMNA]